Olympian Sydney McLaughlin Is Engaged to Former NFL Player Andre Levrone Jr.

She earned her gold medals, and now she's got the ring!
Track star Sydney McLaughlin, who captured America's attention at the Tokyo Olympics, is engaged to Andre Levrone Jr. On Aug. 25, Sydney announced she and the retired football pro were hurdling into the next chapter of their love story.
As the two-time gold medalist shared in an Instagram letter penned to her "future husband," Sydney said she "still can't comprehend how someone who possess everything I've prayed for, has finally come into my life. Our growth together exceeds what the dates on a calendar show. I fall in love with you more and more each day off of the strength of your faith."
She praised Andre as the most "God-fearing, passionate, honest, loving, hard working, protective, and genuine man I've ever met," adding, "I truly did not know the definition of love until I met you; a sacrificial choice to lay down your life for the well being of another. With that being said, there is no one I'd rather lay down my life for."
Andre, who spent two years playing in the NFL as a wide receiver, proposed at the Four Seasons Resort in Scottsdale, Ariz. In photos that captured the intimate moment, 22-year-old Sydney wore an orange mini-dress and clutched a bouquet of sunflowers as Andre, 26, got down on one knee.
At the Olympics this past month, the New Jersey native won the gold medal in the 400-meter hurdle and 4x400-meter relay. Upon returning home from the Games, Andre shared a heartfelt tribute to the champ in honor of her birthday.
"Yes, your 21st year of life brought you 2 Olympic Golds, 2 world records, & a host of other accolades," he shared on Instagram. "However, I had a front row seat to much more than just that. I witnessed reconciliation, restoration, & revival."
After an undoubtedly unforgettable season, Sydney is eager to see the future unfold.
"You're the perfect man to lead me," she wrote on social media, "and I cannot wait to follow."