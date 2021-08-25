Olympian Sydney McLaughlin Is Engaged to Former NFL Player Andre Levrone Jr.

Watch : 2020 Tokyo Olympics: By the Numbers

She earned her gold medals, and now she's got the ring!

Track star Sydney McLaughlin, who captured America's attention at the Tokyo Olympics, is engaged to Andre Levrone Jr. On Aug. 25, Sydney announced she and the retired football pro were hurdling into the next chapter of their love story.

As the two-time gold medalist shared in an Instagram letter penned to her "future husband," Sydney said she "still can't comprehend how someone who possess everything I've prayed for, has finally come into my life. Our growth together exceeds what the dates on a calendar show. I fall in love with you more and more each day off of the strength of your faith."

She praised Andre as the most "God-fearing, passionate, honest, loving, hard working, protective, and genuine man I've ever met," adding, "I truly did not know the definition of love until I met you; a sacrificial choice to lay down your life for the well being of another. With that being said, there is no one I'd rather lay down my life for."