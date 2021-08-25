Ryan Reynolds Masters the Art of Trolling Blake Lively With Birthday Snub

Watch : Blake Lively Supports Ryan Reynolds With Cheeky Bikini Photo

Blake Lively's man is definitely, maybe up to his shenanigans!

To celebrate the Gossip Girl alum's 34th birthday on Thursday, Aug. 25, Ryan Reynolds once again proved that he's mastered the art of trolling his wife of nine years. To mark the special occasion, the Free Guy actor chose to forgo a traditional lovey-dovey post on social media, and instead decided to shout out a different A-lister: Mariah Carey.

After all, it wouldn't be Blake's birthday without a little fun from Ryan, who cheekily quipped on Instagram Stories, "My favorite thing that's ever happened on August 25."

Alongside the Canadian star's caption was a side-by-side video of himself and Mariah singing along to her 1995 classic "Fantasy." As the legendary musician hit all the right notes to her tune, Ryan put his comedic chops on display and fluttered his arms like a butterfly while mouthing the lyrics.

Blake's older sister and Teen Witch star, Robyn Lively, also poked fun at her on Instagram.