Ryan Reynolds Masters the Art of Trolling Blake Lively With Birthday Snub

Blake Lively's man is definitely, maybe up to his shenanigans!
To celebrate the Gossip Girl alum's 34th birthday on Thursday, Aug. 25, Ryan Reynolds once again proved that he's mastered the art of trolling his wife of nine years. To mark the special occasion, the Free Guy actor chose to forgo a traditional lovey-dovey post on social media, and instead decided to shout out a different A-lister: Mariah Carey.
After all, it wouldn't be Blake's birthday without a little fun from Ryan, who cheekily quipped on Instagram Stories, "My favorite thing that's ever happened on August 25."
Alongside the Canadian star's caption was a side-by-side video of himself and Mariah singing along to her 1995 classic "Fantasy." As the legendary musician hit all the right notes to her tune, Ryan put his comedic chops on display and fluttered his arms like a butterfly while mouthing the lyrics.
Blake's older sister and Teen Witch star, Robyn Lively, also poked fun at her on Instagram.
"Coming soon: 'The Green Booger' starring the birthday girl and her nimrod side kicks," Robyn captioned her post, alongside a throwback image of herself, her husband, Bart Johnson, and Blake picking his nose. "You DON'T want to miss this one."
But jokes aside, Robyn took a moment to share a sweet tribute to her baby sis.
"Soooo here's the deal," she continued. "She may have blonde hair and I may have red hair but our hearts are identical. Actually, hers may be a teeny tiny bit sweeter but it's a close race. ;) I love her and am so grateful she was born."
While Blake has yet to publicly comment on her husband and sister's trolling, she did kick off her birthday with a bang. On Aug. 22, the Café Society actress showed off her lime green Teuta Matoshi dress that was sprinkled with red cherry embroidery.
But by the next day, she opted to strip down to her birthday suit—sort of.
"Also: Shout-out to my fellow pantless friends running around their house until they grab a blanket and do the 'towel treatment,'" she shared on Instagram Stories, modeling in a striped towel and crop top, "and act like that counts as clothes."
Until fans get a glimpse inside Blake and Ryan's birthday festivities, relive all of their best trolling moments towards each other in our gallery below!