Letitia Wright Hospitalized After Suffering Injuries on Black Panther Set

Letitia Wright is in the hospital after suffering "minor injuries" on the set of the Black Panther sequel.

In a statement released Aug. 25, a Disney spokesperson tells E! News, "Letitia Wright sustained minor injuries today while filming a stunt for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. She is currently receiving care in a local hospital and is expected to be released soon."

It's understood that the 27-year-old actress sustained the injuries during a minor incident involving a stunt rig.

The cast is currently filming the sequel to the Marvel film in Cambridge, Mass. While Letitia is hospitalized, her condition has not impacted the shooting schedule.

On Tuesday, Aug. 24, the Guyanese-British star was photographed filming alongside co-star and friend Danai Gurira. For the scene, Letitia, who portrays Shuri, sported a monochrome purple tracksuit and a pair of black sunglasses.

In character as Okoye, Danai was equally stylish in a red legging and top, which was beautifully styled with a fitted suit jacket.