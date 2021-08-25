You Don't Want to Miss What Rachel Bilson Said About The O.C, Feud Rumors & On-Set Romances

Watch : Would Rachel Bilson Do a Revival of "The O.C.?"

Like Seth Cohen once told Summer Roberts, Rachel Bilson's allure is undeniable.

Since her big break on The O.C. when she was just 21 years old, Bilson has managed to remain the relatable actress we all want to be friends with, whose closet we want to raid and the one we can't really blame our partners for wanting to be with. She's just, well, undeniable.

And at 40 years old, Bilson is showing no signs of slowing down, unlike her iconic character, she isn't exactly suffering a rage blackout over the milestone birthday Aug. 25.

"I'm having really mixed feelings, it's like, 'F--k, am I that old?!'" Bilson admitted in a recent phone interview with E! News, after returning from a Hawaiian vacation. "And then it's like, alright cool, I feel like I've accomplished enough that I'm ready to turn this age."

With those accomplishments—including helming two hit TV series (We still heart, Hart of Dixie!), hosting a popular podcast, designing several fashion lines and remaining a style icon for two decades, NBD!—an older, wiser Bilson was able to offer a piece of advice to her younger self, the actress just starting off in the industry almost 20 years ago.