All the Pics From Kendall Jenner's Italian Vacation With Boyfriend Devin Booker

Watch : Kendall Jenner Gets Cheeky With Tropical NSFW Bikini Photo

Next stop for Kenny's Tequila Delivery truck: Italy!

Kendall Jenner took a break from her 818 Tequila tour to bask in the last few drops of summer aboard a luxe yacht in Italy. The supermodel shared a series of snapshots from her romantic getaway with boyfriend Devin Booker on Aug. 25. BFF Fai Khadra accompanied the couple to the Amalfi Coast, stopping in Capri and other dream destinations along the Mediterranean.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star road-tripped throughout the U.S. promoting her new liquor company, ending her summer campaign with multiple bartending appearances in the Hamptons. Kendall and Devin also celebrated the NBA player's Olympic victory during a trip to Lake Tahoe earlier this month.

Kendall has continued to rock her new signature lime green hue while abroad, matching her 818 logo. She certainly looked right at home lounging aboard a lavish yacht in a long, textured neon green gown in pics shared on Aug. 25.

While Kendall didn't caption five gorgeous snaps or post any pics (yet) with her man, the recent pictures say a thousand words.