Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

All the Pics From Kendall Jenner's Italian Vacation With Boyfriend Devin Booker

By Samantha Bergeson Aug 25, 2021 7:15 PMTags
TravelVacationKendall JennerKardashian NewsKardashiansCouplesShowsNBCU
Watch: Kendall Jenner Gets Cheeky With Tropical NSFW Bikini Photo

Next stop for Kenny's Tequila Delivery truck: Italy!

Kendall Jenner took a break from her 818 Tequila tour to bask in the last few drops of summer aboard a luxe yacht in Italy. The supermodel shared a series of snapshots from her romantic getaway with boyfriend Devin Booker on Aug. 25. BFF Fai Khadra accompanied the couple to the Amalfi Coast, stopping in Capri and other dream destinations along the Mediterranean.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star road-tripped throughout the U.S. promoting her new liquor company, ending her summer campaign with multiple bartending appearances in the Hamptons. Kendall and Devin also celebrated the NBA player's Olympic victory during a trip to Lake Tahoe earlier this month. 

Kendall has continued to rock her new signature lime green hue while abroad, matching her 818 logo. She certainly looked right at home lounging aboard a lavish yacht in a long, textured neon green gown in pics shared on Aug. 25.

While Kendall didn't caption five gorgeous snaps or post any pics (yet) with her man, the recent pictures say a thousand words.

photos
Kendall Jenner & Hailey Bieber's 2021 Mexico Getaway

"Beautiful," sister Kylie Jenner commented with a lime heart emoji. Bella Hadid wrote, "j'adore," followed by a trio of red hearts. 

We're certainly green with envy looking at Kendall's dream vacay! See all the pics from her stunning Italian holiday below.

Instagram
Queen of the World

Kendall Jenner stunned in a lime green textured gown while sailing the Mediterranean seas during her Aug. 2021 vacation to Italy.

Instagram
Yacht Party

Talk about luxurious loungewear! Kendall posed on the deck of her deck on Aug. 25. Sister Kylie Jenner commented, "beautiful," with a neon green heart emoji.

Instagram
Itty Bitty Italian Bikini

Kendall snapped a mirror selfie showing off her tiny bikini on Aug. 25 while onboard a yacht. 

Instagram
Sunset Stunner

The 818 Tequila founder posed during sunset in Aug. 25. 

Instagram
Bellisima!

We're immediately added a knockoff of this (no doubt couture) floral sheath dress that Kendall rocked on Aug. 25. 

Instagram
Daydreamer

Kendall reminded us all why she's a supermodel in this gorgeous vacay snapshot.

Instagram
Comfy Casual

Kendall laid across branded yacht pillows during her Italian getaway. 

Trending Stories

1

Christina Haack Claps Back at Concern for Son She Shares With Ex Ant

2

NHL Star Jimmy Hayes' Wife Mourns His Death in Heart-Wrenching Tribute

3

Honey Boo Boo Looks Almost Unrecognizable in Teen Vogue Shoot

4

All the Pics From Kendall Jenner's Italian Vacation With Devin Booker

5

Nirvana Sued for Child Pornography By Man Featured on Album Cover

Latest News

Exclusive

Try to Guess Why Snooki's Kids Think She's an Emmy-Winning Actress

All the Pics From Kendall Jenner's Italian Vacation With Devin Booker

24 Beautiful Coffee Table Books That Will Start a Conversation

Nirvana Sued for Child Pornography By Man Featured on Album Cover

Exclusive

RHOP: Did the "Eddie Rumors" Affect Dr. Wendy Osefo's Marriage?

Exclusive

Heather Dubrow Teases a "Plot Twist" for RHOC's Season 16 Trip

Exclusive

Transgender Bride Hunts for Dream Gown on Say Yes to the Dress