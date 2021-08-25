RHOP's Wendy Osefo Reveals If the "Eddie Rumors" Have Affected Her Marriage

Watch : "RHOP" Star Dr. Wendy Osefo to Ladies "Don't F--k With My Family"

Standing by her man.

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Dr. Wendy Osefo shut down the rumors surrounding her husband Eddie Osefo during E! News' Daily Pop on Aug. 25. In fact, the claims of Eddie's infidelity haven't affected their marriage one bit.

"It's funny because when we had that conversation, Eddie and I already heard about it," Wendy exclusively explained today about the shocking season six claims, which were brought up by co-star Gizelle Bryant. "That's what happens when you are in and you have a platform. People talk about you. It doesn't affect us. We just celebrated 10 years of marriage. It's a lie, so we were not affected. We were just here living good with our three kids, loving on each other."

In fact, Wendy still trusts "best friend" Eddie wholeheartedly. "I've known Eddie since I was 17," she noted. "I can tell when he lies if he burnt the chicken in the oven. I know when that man is lying. But we're really friends, that's my homie. What you saw there was me defending my best friend."