RHOP's Wendy Osefo Reveals If the "Eddie Rumors" Have Affected Her Marriage

Standing by her man.
The Real Housewives of Potomac star Dr. Wendy Osefo shut down the rumors surrounding her husband Eddie Osefo during E! News' Daily Pop on Aug. 25. In fact, the claims of Eddie's infidelity haven't affected their marriage one bit.
"It's funny because when we had that conversation, Eddie and I already heard about it," Wendy exclusively explained today about the shocking season six claims, which were brought up by co-star Gizelle Bryant. "That's what happens when you are in and you have a platform. People talk about you. It doesn't affect us. We just celebrated 10 years of marriage. It's a lie, so we were not affected. We were just here living good with our three kids, loving on each other."
In fact, Wendy still trusts "best friend" Eddie wholeheartedly. "I've known Eddie since I was 17," she noted. "I can tell when he lies if he burnt the chicken in the oven. I know when that man is lying. But we're really friends, that's my homie. What you saw there was me defending my best friend."
And, Wendy teased, the drama is only going to get more intense after today's release of the jaw-dropping midseason teaser. "When I tell y'all we are just tipping the iceberg, y'all buckle in," Wendy joked. "This season is wild. Everybody gets into it."
She even is hoping to confront Gizelle about the infamous "Eddie rumors" during the RHOP reunion...which may or may not be hosted by none other than Nicki Minaj.
"We see [Gizelle] trying to say, 'Oh, I was just concerned, I was just a friend,' but then by the same token, she talks about these rumors to five other people, or five times, and never once spoke to me about it," Wendy pointed out. "So, the proof is in the pudding, we got you on camera. It is what it is, I got some questions."
According to Wendy, Gizelle even called out her sexy Instagram posts.
"It's something that I think a lot of women in professional settings have to go through, where you're put in a box and you're expected to be one thing," Wendy admitted, citing her RHOP co-stars' body-shaming after her breast augmentation and butt lift.
"And once you start dressing in a certain way, people are like, 'Wait is something else going on?'" she continued. "And that's misogynistic. Women can be smart, we can be sexy, we can be beautiful, we can be married, we can be moms. We're multifaceted."
Wendy concluded, "They were trying to do that just to bring up the rumors. I breastfed all three of my kids. My boobies were down to here. Can I get a pick me up?"
