The Women of Riverdale Go Full Coyote Ugly in New Musical Sneak Peek

Rock 'n' roll has come to Riverdale.

In an exclusive clip from the Aug. 25 episode of the CW series, the ladies of Riverdale—including Betty (Lili Reinhart), Veronica (Camila Mendes), Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook)—climb onto a bar top to perform Poison's 1988 hit "Nothin' But a Good Time." The scene may seem familiar to millennial fans of Riverdale, as it's clearly inspired by the 2000 cult classic Coyote Ugly.

For starters, the leather-clad outfits worn by Betty, Veronica, Cheryl and Tabitha are nearly identical to the ones worn by Piper Perabo, Tyra Banks and their co-stars in the film. Not to mention, this whole singing and dancing on top of a bar as drinks are set on fire thing is pretty much the whole plot of Coyote Ugly.

Yes, there's a whole story line about finding your voice, but the badass women of Riverdale hardly have that problem.