Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Scott Peterson's Sister-in-Law Claims New Evidence Will Prove His Innocence

As Scott Peterson seeks a new trial, his sister-in-law Janey is speaking out about her belief that he is innocent of murdering wife Laci Peterson and their unborn son.

By Corinne Heller Aug 25, 2021 4:03 PMTags
CrimeMurder

Scott Peterson's sister-in-law believes he is innocent of murdering his pregnant wife, Laci Peterson, and their unborn son, Conner.

In 2020, the Supreme Court reversed his death sentence for the 2002 killings due to alleged problems with jury selection, while upholding his 2004 conviction. Scott, 48, who had been on death row since 2005 and maintains his innocence, is now serving a life sentence in prison without the possibility of parole but hopes to receive a new trial. A hearing will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 25.

Janey Peterson, 53, who is married to Scott's older brother Joe, told NBC's Today show, "There's evidence that was completely ignored that shows Laci was alive after he left for the day."

Janey's comment has not been corroborated by law enforcement. She made similar remarks in May in an interview with CBS 13 in Modesto, Calif., the town where Scott lived with Laci. The outlet reported that over the years, Janey has become an amateur sleuth who's created a "war room" full of clues she says point to her brother-in-law's innocence.

photos
Biggest Unsolved Murder Mysteries

During Scott's murder trial, the defense raised the theory that on the morning that Laci went missing, she'd had a confrontation with men robbing her neighbors' house. The men denied any involvement in the case and were cleared by a police investigation, Today said. But Janey believes they killed Laci and framed Scott by disposing of her body in an area where he happened to be fishing.

Lou Dematteis-Pool/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Christina Haack Claps Back at Concern for Son She Shares With Ex Ant

2

NHL Star Jimmy Hayes' Wife Mourns His Death in Heart-Wrenching Tribute

3

Honey Boo Boo Looks Almost Unrecognizable in Teen Vogue Shoot

"If you have an opportunity to get away with murder," Janey said, "you're gonna do it."

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Massage therapist Amber Frey, who had an affair with Scott before Laci's death, was a star witness in Scott's murder trial. She testified that she was unaware that Peterson was married at the time, saying he told her that his wife had died.

ZUMA Press/ZUMAPRESS.com

"There's nothing I can say to justify or explain that statement," Janey told Today, "but also, there was no evidence that he had anything to do with what happened to Laci."

Trending Stories

1

Christina Haack Claps Back at Concern for Son She Shares With Ex Ant

2

NHL Star Jimmy Hayes' Wife Mourns His Death in Heart-Wrenching Tribute

3

Honey Boo Boo Looks Almost Unrecognizable in Teen Vogue Shoot

4

Scott Peterson's Sister-in-Law Says New Evidence Proves He's Innocent

5

Dog the Bounty Hunter's Daughter Sends Scathing Message Before Wedding

Latest News

See the Chilling First Poster of Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana

Exclusive

RHOP Promises "Pimps" & Plenty of Husband Drama in New Trailer

Dog the Bounty Hunter's Daughter Sends Scathing Message Before Wedding

Scott Peterson's Sister-in-Law Says New Evidence Proves He's Innocent

TV Scoop Awards 2021: Vote for Best Comedy and Best Drama

Aaliyah Biography Author Slams Claim She Promoted Book at Gravesite

Update!

Olivia Rodrigo, Machine Gun Kelly and More to Perform at 2021 MTV VMAs