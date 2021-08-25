Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Donate $40,000 to Earthquake Relief Efforts in Haiti

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are giving back in an effort to help Haiti following the recent devastating earthquake.



A spokesperson for the couple confirmed to E! News that the two have donated $10,000 each to four charitable organizations to assist with relief efforts: Airlink, Haiti Air Ambulance, FOKAL/Ayiti Demen and Hope for Haiti.



Hope for Haiti, an organization dedicated to providing support and partnership for the people of Haiti for over 30 years, publicly thanked the pair for their donation through their official social media accounts on Tuesday, Aug. 24.



"Our entire organization would like to thank @vancityreynolds and @blakelively for their generous donation to our #HaitiEarthquake Response & Recovery efforts," the organization wrote on Twitter. "This donation will help empower our team to continue to respond in the hardest-hit areas of southern Haiti in the days and weeks to come."



Blake and Ryan's donation will be used to set up mobile clinics in the communities where there's the most need, as determined by the Ministry of Health, according to TMZ. The donation will also reportedly help cover food delivery distribution costs from World Central Kitchen.