Meghan McCain Pens Touching Tribute to Dad John McCain on Anniversary of His Death

Meghan McCain is paying tribute to one of the modern Republican Party's founding fathers—her own.

The former The View co-host shared a moving Instagram tribute to her late father John McCain on Aug. 25, honoring the three-year anniversary of his death. "3 years. How has it been 3 years…?" Meghan captioned. "You left a void in this world by leaving it that will never be filled. And when you left, so much light went with you."

John served as an Arizona senator for 31 years. The former presidential candidate died after a long battle with brain cancer in 2018.

"I think about you every single day," Meghan continued in the post. "I miss your laugh, your humor, your wisdom, your cooking… I miss everything. I love you forever, Dad."

The mother of one ended the tribute writing, "illegitimi non carborundum," which is a faux Latin phrase, colloquially translating to "Don't let the bastards grind you down."

Meghan announced on July 1 that she was leaving The View after four seasons as a co-host; she first joined the show in 2017 from Fox News.