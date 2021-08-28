Why We're Still Shipping These Gossip Girl Couples

Watch : "Gossip Girl" Reboot Trailer Is Even Steamier Than We Expected

Listen up, Upper East Siders: there's no romance too sexy—or too salacious—for Gossip Girl's prying eyes.

The beloved teen drama was rebooted on HBO Max in July with a new star-studded cast and a slew of celeb cameos, but it takes more than a few binges to fully unravel the many love triangles, squares and yes, even pentagons, surrounding fictional prestigious prep school Constance Billard St. Jude's School. This is the one geometry class we're sure to get an A in.

Half-sisters Julien "JC" Calloway (Jordan Alexander) and Zoya Jane Lott (Whitney Peak) finally meet in-person after years of being kept apart by their fathers, played by Luke Kirby and Jonathan Fernandez, respectively. Yet, it's another man that ultimately comes between them: JC's humanitarian boyfriend Obie (Eli Brown).

Meanwhile, long-time lovers Audrey Hope (Emily Alyn Lind) and Aki Menzies (Evan Mock) are both secretly crushing on the school's bisexual Casanova, Max Wolfe (Thomas Doherty), who only seems to have eyes for sexy professor Rafa Caparros (Jason Gotay). Of course, anonymous Instagram account Gossip Girl is there to tease the unfaithful and sling a spotlight on any infidelities, the more scandalous, the better.