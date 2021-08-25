Why Serena Williams Is Exiting the 2021 U.S. Open

Serena Williams is on the mend.
Just days away from the 2021 U.S. Open, the 39-year-old G.O.A.T. announced on Wednesday, Aug. 25 that she will not be competing in the annual tennis event this year in order to recover from a torn hamstring.
"After careful consideration and following the advice of my doctors and medical team," she said in a social media statement, "I have decided to withdraw from the US Open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring."
She said she'll be thinking of the Big Apple in her absence. "New York is one of the most exciting cities in the world and one of my favorite places to play," she noted. "I'll miss seeing the fans but will be cheering everyone on from afar. Thank you for your continued support and love. I'll see you soon."
The U.S. Open has been a mainstay of Williams' career, having tied with Chris Evert for the most singles titles—six—in the Open Era, or current era of professional tennis.
In June, the athlete, who is also mom to 3-year-old daughter Olympia, had to retire in the first round of Wimbledon after suffering an injury during her first set against Aliaksandra Sasnovich.
"I was heartbroken to have to withdraw today after injuring my right leg," Williams later wrote on Instagram. "My love and gratitude are with the fans and the team who make being on centre court so meaningful. Feeling the extraordinary warmth and support of the crowd today when I walked on - and off - the court meant the world to me."