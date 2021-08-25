James Corden Still Can’t Believe This Surprising Text He Got From Tom Cruise

James Corden's mission—if he had somehow chosen to accept it—would've once been to help Tom Cruise do the impossible.
During the Aug. 24 episode of The Late Late Show, the talk show host recalled the hilarious moment his friend, Tom, asked him for a huge favor when the two realized they were both across the pond at the same time. The Mission: Impossible star recently made headlines when his helicopter had to land in a family's field in the U.K.—and unbelievably, James had a similar experience.
James, who was out in London filming a new show last month, revealed that he texted Tom to hang out since the actor was also in town filming the latest Mission: Impossible installment. This, of course, prompted Tom to respond—but the reply also included an accommodations request of sorts. "What? You are here?" Tom wrote. "We gotta find some time to grab some dinner. Are you at Coworth? I can land my Heli there."
Not paying too much attention to the last, but relatively huge detail of where the actor can land his helicopter, the comedian then simply wrote back, "Here till august. Staying in St Johns Wood. Would love to see you x," to which Tom, obviously circling back with his request, replied, "We are going to make that happen. Can I land my Heli in your yard? T."
James then wrote back with four laughing face emojis, to which the actor comically responded, "Does this mean no?" In between laughs, James said he wrote back, "I'll measure it out, but my hunch is you can't land a helicopter in St. Johns Wood."
And Tom—an actor who's always up for a challenge—apparently wrote back, "You'd be surprised where I can land."
Maybe if the request was indeed possible, the two may have been able to once again recreate another movie moment in real time. Watch the must-see exchange told by James above!