James Corden Still Can’t Believe This Surprising Text He Got From Tom Cruise

Watch : "Mission: Impossible" Stars Expose the Real Tom Cruise

James Corden's mission—if he had somehow chosen to accept it—would've once been to help Tom Cruise do the impossible.



During the Aug. 24 episode of The Late Late Show, the talk show host recalled the hilarious moment his friend, Tom, asked him for a huge favor when the two realized they were both across the pond at the same time. The Mission: Impossible star recently made headlines when his helicopter had to land in a family's field in the U.K.—and unbelievably, James had a similar experience.



James, who was out in London filming a new show last month, revealed that he texted Tom to hang out since the actor was also in town filming the latest Mission: Impossible installment. This, of course, prompted Tom to respond—but the reply also included an accommodations request of sorts. "What? You are here?" Tom wrote. "We gotta find some time to grab some dinner. Are you at Coworth? I can land my Heli there."