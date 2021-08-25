You Have to See Stormi Webster's Reaction to Travis Scott's Sweet School Bus Surprise

Stormi Webster has a brand-new ride thanks to Travis Scott.

While she's already the owner of toy Bentleys and Lamborghinis, the 3-year-old child was eyeing another set of wheels.

"All Stormi has been talking about is riding a big yellow bus," Kylie Jenner, who shares Stormi with Travis, wrote on Instagram Stories Tuesday, Aug. 24. "Daddy surprised her."

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star then posted several photos of their daughter checking out the vehicle.

Indeed, the family has a lot to celebrate these days. Multiple sources tell E! News Kylie and Travis are expecting their second child together, which will soon make Stormi a big sister.

Though neither parent has publicly commented on the recent reports, a source close to Kylie told E! News, "Stormi is fully aware there is a baby coming, and she is so excited. She is always asking questions and wanting to touch Kylie's stomach, it's really cute."