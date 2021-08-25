Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

You Have to See Stormi Webster's Reaction to Travis Scott's Sweet School Bus Surprise

"All Stormi has been talking about is riding a big yellow bus," Kylie Jenner, who shares Stormi Webster with Travis Scott, wrote on Instagram Stories. "Daddy surprised her."

By Elyse Dupre Aug 25, 2021 1:03 PMTags
Keeping Up With The KardashiansCeleb KidsKardashian NewsKardashiansKylie JennerCelebritiesTravis ScottStormi Webster
Stormi WebsterInstagram

Stormi Webster has a brand-new ride thanks to Travis Scott.

While she's already the owner of toy Bentleys and Lamborghinis, the 3-year-old child was eyeing another set of wheels.

"All Stormi has been talking about is riding a big yellow bus," Kylie Jenner, who shares Stormi with Travis, wrote on Instagram Stories Tuesday, Aug. 24. "Daddy surprised her."

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star then posted several photos of their daughter checking out the vehicle.

Indeed, the family has a lot to celebrate these days. Multiple sources tell E! News Kylie and Travis are expecting their second child together, which will soon make Stormi a big sister.

Though neither parent has publicly commented on the recent reports, a source close to Kylie told E! News, "Stormi is fully aware there is a baby coming, and she is so excited. She is always asking questions and wanting to touch Kylie's stomach, it's really cute." 

photos
Everything Kylie Jenner Has Said About Motherhood

Another insider close to Kylie said there's nothing the makeup mogul "loves more than being a mom" and that being able "to give Stormi a sibling is a dream come true."

Watch: Kylie Jenner Calls Daughter Stormi Her "Favorite Girl" in New Photos

It looks like Kylie and Travis' loved ones are thrilled for them, too, with the latter source noting the two "couldn't contain their excitement and told family and close friends earlier this summer." 

Trending Stories

1

Christina Haack Claps Back at Concern for Son She Shares With Ex Ant

2

NHL Star Jimmy Hayes' Wife Mourns His Death in Heart-Wrenching Tribute

3

Honey Boo Boo Looks Almost Unrecognizable in Teen Vogue Shoot

Instagram

And it seems as though Kylie and Travis are already preparing for their little one's arrival, with the insider noting Kylie is "buying stuff and dreaming of what the nursery will look like." 

While Kylie didn't share details of her first pregnancy until after Stormi was born, she's since shared several aspects of her experience with motherhood

"I always knew I wanted to be a young mother," Kylie told Interview Germany about a year after welcoming Stormi. "I remember people used to ask, 'Are you ready for this?' And I always knew I was ready but you don't know what that love and that feeling is like until after you have a child. She really comes before me so that is a lot to take in at a young age but I feel like I was definitely made for this and she has changed my life for the better."

Trending Stories

1

Christina Haack Claps Back at Concern for Son She Shares With Ex Ant

2

NHL Star Jimmy Hayes' Wife Mourns His Death in Heart-Wrenching Tribute

3

Honey Boo Boo Looks Almost Unrecognizable in Teen Vogue Shoot

4

Kanye West Files to Officially Change His Name to This

5

So You Think You Can Dance's Serge Onik Dead at 33

Latest News

Why Serena Williams Is Exiting the 2021 U.S. Open

James Corden Still Can't Believe This Text He Got From Tom Cruise

Exclusive

How Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner Found the Light in Their Marriage Again

Madonna Celebrates Twin Daughters’ B-Day With Never-Before-Seen Photos

Honey Boo Boo Looks Almost Unrecognizable in Teen Vogue Shoot

If You're Not Shopping at Quince You Are Majorly Missing Out

Exclusive

Whitney Way Thore Has a New Man and Baby Plans