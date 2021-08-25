Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Lizzo Reveals She's Heard From Drake About That Naughty "Rumors" Lyric

Lizzo was asked if Drake has heard about her sexy lyric about him in her new single "Rumors," and she revealed he has indeed connected about the provocative line.

By Ryan Gajewski Aug 25, 2021 6:56 AMTags
TVJimmy Kimmel LiveDrakeCelebritiesNiall HoranLizzo
Watch: Cardi B Defends Lizzo After She Cries Over Hateful Comments

Turns out, Drake 100 percent has thoughts regarding Lizzo's recent lyric about him.

On Tuesday, Aug. 24, Lizzo visited Jimmy Kimmel Live, where guest host Niall Horan wanted to know if Drake had connected with her following Lizzo's line in her new single "Rumors" that went, "No, I ain't f--k Drake yet."

This led the 27-year-old One Direction performer to say, "There's a lyric in the song—'No, I ain't f--k Drake yet.' Do explain."

Lizzo, 33, then quipped, "OK, so the original line was, 'No, I ain't f--k Niall yet.' The label said it was a little bit provocative. So I changed it to Drake, a safer bet."

After Niall asked if Drake has "heard about this," Lizzo boasted about her popular tune, "I think he's heard the No. 4 song in the country."

She later added cryptically, "Actually, I have heard from Drake. But that's all I'm gonna say on that." 

photos
Drake's Son Adonis' Cutest Photos

Lizzo also praised Cardi B for her assistance on the track. "I'm grateful to Cardi B, too," the singer shared. "She really killed it on the song. Her and Cardi Jr. were in my music video. She brought her pregnant ass to set—I'm eternally grateful."

GIO/VEGAN / BACKGRID

Trending Stories

1

Christina Haack Claps Back at Concern for Son She Shares With Ex Ant

2

NHL Star Jimmy Hayes' Wife Mourns His Death in Heart-Wrenching Tribute

3

Kanye West Files to Officially Change His Name to This

She continued, "You know, because if I was pregnant, I would want to sit my ass at home and prop my feet and eat some hot Cheetos and Takis."

Later, the pair played a game where Niall asked personal questions, and the first one was, "Question No. 1 is, if we get married, would you make me sign a prenup?" This led Lizzo to ask, "Wait a minute, who got more money? Because I'm like, I want some of that One Direction money!"

Trending Stories

1

Christina Haack Claps Back at Concern for Son She Shares With Ex Ant

2

NHL Star Jimmy Hayes' Wife Mourns His Death in Heart-Wrenching Tribute

3

Kanye West Files to Officially Change His Name to This

4

Chelsea Houska Says These Comments About Aubree Make "Me Sick"

5

So You Think You Can Dance's Serge Onik Dead at 33

Latest News

Sadie Robertson Reacts After Fan Unfollows Her Over Postpartum Photo

Lizzo Reveals She's Heard From Drake About That Naughty "Rumors" Lyric

The Fashion Details from Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 Week 2

Paradise's Thomas Causes Trouble & Connor Faces Heartbreak

Christy Carlson Romano Admits She Was Jealous of Co-Star Shia LaBeouf

Kanye West Files to Officially Change His Name to This

Survivor's Parvati Shallow Files for Divorce From John Fincher