All the Fashion Details from Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 Week 2

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
This is our first full week of Bachelor in Paradise this season. This means we get four hours of dates, drama, roses, humor, and, of course some fashionable beach attire. We are only in Week 2 of BIP, so we don't know what to expect from the budding relationships, but cute summer fashion is the one thing that we can always count on, the rest of Paradise is usually just so unpredictable. BIP is the perfect show to watch for summer style inspo.
We will search for the cast members' outfits all season long. Keep on scrolling to see some rose-worthy ensembles from Venus, Amazon, Revolve, Nordstrom, Romwe, SheIn, and more!
Demi Burnett made a scene-stealing entrance at the end of Bachelor in Paradise Week 1, and you know what that means, right? She has a date card to kick off Week 2. The BIP veteran asked Brendan Morais out for a one-on-one date. There was definitely chemistry between the two of them, but Demi was not happy when she learned that she and Brendan were so not on the same page. At least, she looked amazing in a red one-piece swimsuit.
Camila Coelho Paulista One Piece
This striking red bathing suit has a detachable waist belt so you can switch up your look and always stay fashionable. You can adjust the shoulder straps to get the most comfortable fit for you.
Kelsey Weir listened to Demi vent after that disastrous one-on-one date with Brendan. Of course, listening to the Brendan drama was the focal point of the scene, but Kelsey's knit, two-piece outfit was a stylish distraction.
Here we are, talking about the Brendan drama.... again. When Natasha Parker approached Brendan to talk about his inconsistencies, she wore a black swimsuit top with neon accents. Sure, that wasn't the point of the scene, but it was definitely a positive focal point in that moment.
Night Lights- Cinched Bandeau Top
Channel that beach look (minus the associated drama) with this bandeau bikini top. And, if you love the black and neon combo, but you prefer some structured support, check out this cross back bustier version of the top.
Once again, the Brendan drama was front and center, but Tahzjuan Hawkins' tie-dye maxi-dress was the low key star of that scene. How cute did she look?! She didn't even need a personal fan in that moment.
Venus Tie-Dye Cover-Up Dress
This tie-dye dress comes in blue and pink. It has a halter tie and some ruffles at the hem for some radiant boho vibes.
Later in the episode, Demi wore a white, blue, and orange mini dress for the first rose ceremony of the season. Meanwhile, Deandra Kanu went simple with the color, rocking an LBD, with a bold cut-out in the middle.
SheIn Women's Sexy One Shoulder Sleeveless Cutout Mini Club Pencil Bodycon Dress
This little black dress is comfy, stretchy, and, most importantly, show-stopping. It's also available in chocolate brown, pink, and white.
This dress so deserved a rose. Serena Chew's stint on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 was short-lived, but she definitely went out on a super fashionable note with this goddess-esque, criss-cross gown.
Bronx and Banco X REVOLVE Cleopatra Dress
If you want to make a statement, this dress is the way to do it. It's also available in black.
We need more Tahzjuan screen time for the endearing soundbites, overheating, the fashions, and, (fingers crossed) the love story. She has been such a delight to watch and she's also bringing it with the clothing. She exuded some 1970s vibes with this vibrant, print swimsuit.
Romwe Allover Graphic Cut-out One Shoulder One Piece Swimsuit
This graphic print one-pice swimsuit has a cut-out across the chest, a one-shoulder sleeve, and some psychedelic vibes.
Serena Pitt has been shining all season long, so this shimmering lurex dress was the perfect look for her to rock while she met Lance Bass.... and the infamous Thomas Jacobs, who has apparently bothered the guys from Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette.
Lovers + Friends Fiona Dress
This is the glistening cover-up that you need to stand out at the pool or the beach. The metallic mid-length dress is made from shiny lurex fabric and it has a thigh-high slit.
When fan favorite contestant Abigail Heringer met Thomas she looked chic in a knit cover-up, halter tie dress over her bikini.
SheIn Halter Knitted Cover Up
This SheIn knit cover-up dress has a halter neckline and the fabric has a slight stretch, making it ideal for your next getaway.
