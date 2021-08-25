Bachelor in Paradise's Thomas Quickly Causes Trouble and Connor the Cat Faces Heartbreak

Watch : "Bachelor in Paradise" Season 7 Premiere's Biggest Moments

Thomas hasn't yet fulfilled his dream of becoming the Bachelor, but at least he's becoming a troublemaker on Bachelor in Paradise.

On Tuesday, Aug. 24, the villain from Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette showed up just as the rose power shifted to the ladies. In addition to having pre-existing tension with the men from his season, Thomas opted to take out Serena, meaning that Grocery Store Joe was suddenly not his biggest fan, either.

Before the date, Serena had heard about some of Thomas' previous drama, and even though they kissed, she made it clear she wasn't looking to get serious with him. However, the date wouldn't end without setting additional conflict in motion, with Thomas telling Serena that his nemesis Tre is "emotionally not strong." This should end well.

Back on the beach, Thomas and his former Bachelorette co-stars appeared to bury the hatchet. Of course, that all changed once Tre got wind of Thomas' remarks about him, with Tre declaring this would be their "last conversation" and that Thomas pulled some "snake s--t."