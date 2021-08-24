Survivor's Parvati Shallow Files for Divorce From John Fincher

Watch : How "Survivor" Has Changed for the Winners at War

Survivor winner Parvati Shallow has voted John Fincher off the island.

The fan-favorite competitor filed for divorce from her husband on Aug. 24 in Los Angeles, court records obtained by E! News indicate.

Parvati and John, a fellow Survivor alum, wed in 2017 and share a 3-year-old daughter named Alma. According to documents obtained The Blast, which was first to report the news, Parvati cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split.

While their little girl remains a focal point of both Parvati and John's respective social media presences, months have passed since either posted about each other.

Last September, on the reality TV personality's 38th birthday, John wrote on Instagram, "Happy Birthday @pshallow!! From Rome to LA, from a Vespa to a Mercedes van, you always sprint into adventures with me. I'm proud to be your man. Let's have a beautiful year together."

Parvati and John have yet to address their divorce publicly. E! News reached out for comment.