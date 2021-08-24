Joel Madden Celebrates "Little Sister" Sofia Richie's Birthday With Unseen Family Photos

Sometimes, the lifestyles of the rich and famous will give you heart eyes.
Case in point? Joel Madden took to Instagram on Tuesday, Aug. 24 to celebrate sister-in-law Sofia Richie's 23rd birthday with a sweet tribute. The Good Charlotte musician, who is notoriously private about his personal life with wife Nicole Richie, even shared never-before-seen family photos for the special occasion.
"Happy Birthday to my little sister," the 42-year-old artist began his caption, alongside several partying face and heart emojis. "@sofiarichie love you forever Sof."
The model most certainly appreciated the shout-out as she commented, "I love you beyond!"
Along with his message, Joel posted a rare throwback image that showed him and Nicole adorably embracing a young Sofia. Another photo captured the couple snapping a selfie with their 13-year-old daughter Harlow and the birthday girl.
Nicole and Sofia's dad, Lionel Richie, also made an appearance in Joel's birthday tribute, which featured the Richies wearing matching pink loungewear—minus Miles Richie, who opted for a cozy blue outfit instead.
Additionally, Nicole celebrated her younger sister's birthday on Instagram, writing, "Been loving you since day 1. Happy Birthday @sofiarichie."
The House of Harlow founder posted a series of candid pictures of Sofia as well, which included the two soaking up the sun on a fun boat ride and enjoying a hike with Harlow.
"Omg! This makes me want to cry," Sofia replied, with hairstylist Jen Atkin responding, "So sweet."
In true big sister fashion, the Simple Life alum poked fun at Sofia on Instagram Stories with other throwback photos and hilarious captions.
"Don't forget i taught you everything you know. Like how to grt [sic] escorted out of parties," Nicole, 39, quipped. "And how to get day drunk in grocery stores."
Earlier in the day, Sofia hinted at a low-key celebration as she grabbed a bite to eat at the Beverly Hills Hotel with her nearest and dearest. "It's going up… on a Tuesday!" she cheekily posted on Instagram.
It's unclear if the model's birthday festivities are still underway and if her new boyfriend, Elliot Grainge—who she's been dating since the spring—will join in on the fun. After all, Elliot has already won the heart of her father.
"Sofia and Elliot have known each other for years but just recently became romantic," a source previously told E! News. "They weren't close growing up but Lionel has been friends with Elliot's father and has worked with him for years."
The insider added that the legendary singer "completely adores" his daughter's boyfriend.
"He thinks they are a perfect match and it was very natural progression for Sofia and Elliot to get together," the source dished. "They are all family friends and Sofia and Elliot [started] hanging out more recently this year. She thinks he's hilarious and loves that he is a chill guy."