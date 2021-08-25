Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

If You're Not Shopping at Quince You Are Majorly Missing Out

Cashmere sweaters for $50? Umm yes, please!

By Emily Spain Aug 25, 2021 11:00 AMTags
There's nothing we love more than scoring stylish fits at budget-friendly prices. Recently, we stumbled upon Quince, an affordable fashion and lifestyle brand that offers a plethora of luxe everyday basics with price tags that seem too good to be true.

From cashmere cardigans and sweaters under $100 to silk camis and pajamas, we rounded up our favorite finds from Quince that we think you'll be just as obsessed with, especially with fall around the corner.

Scroll below for our picks!

11 Y2K Fashion Trends That Are Making a Comeback

Mongolian Cashmere Crewneck Sweater

Yes, you're read the price right. Even better, you can score this uber-comfy cashmere sweater in 13 hues to match every outfit and occasion.

$100
$50
Quince

Washable Stretch Silk V-Neck Cami

You can never have too many silk camisoles! They're perfect for layering or wearing alone.

$75
$40
Quince

Mongolian Cashmere Textured Sweater Dress

Sweater dress weather is upon us, so stock up now and save.

$195
$100
Quince

Lightweight Down Puffer Vest

Puffer vests like this one come in handy when we are in-between seasons and you don't want to commit to a coat.

$119
$40
Quince

Australian Merino Wool Button Cardigan Sweater

Embody your inner Taylor Swift during the fall with this cozy cardigan. Not to mention, it's only $40!

$98
$40
Quince

100% Washable Silk Button Up & Pants Pajama Set

Count sheep in style and comfort with these mulberry silk PJs. Even better, you can wash them with ease.

$258
$130
Quince

Mongolian Cashmere Batwing Sweater

If you prefer a looser fit, this batwing cashmere sweater is a great option. It also comes in a bunch of versatile colorways.

$160
$70
Quince

Mongolian Cashmere Duster Cardigan Sweater

How perfect is this sweater for cuddling up inside and reading a thrilling novel on a weekend day!

$215
$100
Quince

Ready for more fashion must-haves? Check out these Halloween clothes that aren't costumes.

