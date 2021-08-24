So You Think You Can Dance's Serge Onik Dead at 33

The world of entertainment has lost a star.
Serge Onik, a dancer and choreographer best known for competing on season 11 of So You Think You Can Dance, has died. He was only 33 years old.
A rep for the performer confirmed his passing to E! News on Tuesday, Aug. 24.
"He was an amazing dancer with a huge heart and he touched the lives of everyone who met him," Jim Keith, president of The Movement Talent Agency, shared in a statement. "He will be truly missed. This is a sad day for us at the agency and for the dance community as a whole. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his friends and family at this time."
Additionally, television host Kristyn Burtt expressed her heartache about Serge's death on social media.
"My heart is broken. Besides being such an incredible talent, you were a great friend," she captioned her Instagram post. "You will be so missed, @sergeonik."
Ballroom dancer Elena Grinenko wrote on Instagram, "RIP @sergeonik. We going to miss you. I'm so sad that world lost such an amazing person like you."
"Wow. This is unbelievable," Dancing With the Stars alum Tony Dovolani responded, with fellow former DWTS pro Anna Trebunskaya commenting, "I'm so so sad about this. RIP Serg."
Serge made a fabulous splash in the dance community after competing on So You Think You Can Dance in 2014, where he placed in the top 14. Following his run on the dancing competition, he worked closely with Maksim Chmerkovskiy on choreography for Dancing With the Stars.
Per the 33-year-old star's resume, his other notable television credits also include Agent Carter, Bones and Jane the Virgin.
More recently, Serge appeared in Lin-Manuel Miranda's movie adaptation of In The Heights and shared his excitement about being part of the project on Instagram.
"It's such a privilege to be part of a movie that represents the cultures and peoples and dance genre that basically raised me and I owe my whole everything to," he wrote in part on June 15. "Working with this choreo team aka the dream team."
At this time, the details surrounding Serge's death are unknown.