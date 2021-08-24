So You Think You Can Dance's Serge Onik Dead at 33

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

The world of entertainment has lost a star.

Serge Onik, a dancer and choreographer best known for competing on season 11 of So You Think You Can Dance, has died. He was only 33 years old.

A rep for the performer confirmed his passing to E! News on Tuesday, Aug. 24.

"He was an amazing dancer with a huge heart and he touched the lives of everyone who met him," Jim Keith, president of The Movement Talent Agency, shared in a statement. "He will be truly missed. This is a sad day for us at the agency and for the dance community as a whole. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his friends and family at this time."

Additionally, television host Kristyn Burtt expressed her heartache about Serge's death on social media.

"My heart is broken. Besides being such an incredible talent, you were a great friend," she captioned her Instagram post. "You will be so missed, @sergeonik."