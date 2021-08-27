TV Scoop Awards 2021: Vote for Best Drama Performance, Best Comedy Performance & Best Ensemble

Watch : 4 TV Moments to Get You Through Hard Times

Amid the insanity of 2020 and 2021, we experienced one silver lining: More time at home allowed us to spend more hours in front of our television screens. And, in result, we've become obsessed with so many dramatic performances, comedic entertainers and A-list ensembles.

For starters, there's the dashing cast of Bridgerton, who we just can't help but burn for. So much so that the Bridgerton stars are up for Best Ensemble at the 2021 TV Scoop Awards.

Of course, there is one standout performance from season one of the Netflix period piece. We're, of course, talking about the oh-so-handsome Duke of Hastings, played by Regé-Jean Page. You can show your passion for the Duke by putting on the orchestral version of Taylor Swift's "Wildest Dreams" and voting for him for Best Drama Performance for the 2021 TV Scoop Awards.