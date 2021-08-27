Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

TV Scoop Awards 2021: Vote for Best Drama Performance, Best Comedy Performance & Best Ensemble

Rally around your favorite dramatic performers, hilarious entertainers and amazing ensemble casts of the 2020–2021 TV season, as the 2021 TV Scoop Awards are now happening. Happy voting!

Amid the insanity of 2020 and 2021, we experienced one silver lining: More time at home allowed us to spend more hours in front of our television screens. And, in result, we've become obsessed with so many dramatic performances, comedic entertainers and A-list ensembles.

For starters, there's the dashing cast of Bridgerton, who we just can't help but burn for. So much so that the Bridgerton stars are up for Best Ensemble at the 2021 TV Scoop Awards.

Of course, there is one standout performance from season one of the Netflix period piece. We're, of course, talking about the oh-so-handsome Duke of Hastings, played by Regé-Jean Page. You can show your passion for the Duke by putting on the orchestral version of Taylor Swift's "Wildest Dreams" and voting for him for Best Drama Performance for the 2021 TV Scoop Awards.

Obviously, Bridgerton isn't the only show that blew us away this year, as, once again, Schitt's Creek was simply the best in everything it did.

Especially with it being the farewell season, the cast of Schitt's Creek had us both hysterically laughing and tearing up. So, it's no wonder that both Dan Levy, who co-created the series and plays David Rose, and Catherine O'Hara, who plays Moira Rose, are nominated for Best Comedy Performance for this year's TV Scoop Awards.

The rest of the cast has been honored with a Best Ensemble nomination!

For the full list of nominees and the opportunity to vote, scroll to the polls below.

Poll

TV Scoop Awards: Performances & More

Vote for the Best Drama Performance
Melanie Scrofano (Wynonna Earp)
49%
Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown)
7.6%
Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision)
13.4%
Mj Rodriguez (Pose)
3.2%
Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen's Gambit)
6.4%
Regé-Jean Page (Bridgerton)
5.7%
Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You)
1.9%
Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
12.7%
Vote for the Best Comedy Performance
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
17.6%
Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek)
30.6%
Catherine O'Hara (Schitt’s Creek)
24.7%
Jean Smart (Hacks)
7.1%
Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)
10.6%
Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)
9.4%
Vote for the Best Ensemble
Schitt’s Creek
29.6%
Wynonna Earp
41.5%
The Crown
7.4%
Pose
1.5%
Bridgerton
8.1%
The White Lotus
3.7%
Loki
8.1%

