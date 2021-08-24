Tommy Dorfman Says She's "Genuinely Happy" for the First Time Since Transitioning

Watch : "13 Reasons Why" Star Tommy Dorfman Comes Out as Transgender

After 28 years on this earth, Tommy Dorfman can finally say she knows what it's like to be "genuinely happy."

The 13 Reasons Why actress told Ladies First podcast host Laura Brown that beginning her medical transition has done wonders for her mental health. "I just switched my hormones, and I've never felt better in my life," she said, noting that she spent the last "28 years of my life suicidal and depressed and recovering from alcoholism and drug addiction.

"I don't think I've ever been genuinely happy until this past year. I look at the Internet chronicle of photos of me since I started working, and I can see how f--king unhappy I was in every photo," she remarked. "It's wild."

Part of this newfound contentment comes from the fact that Tommy is living as the woman she always saw herself as. She shared, "Whenever I close my eyes or dream, I see myself as a woman. That was always the case."