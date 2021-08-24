Anuel AA Dedicates Heartbreaking New Song to Ex Karol G on What Would've Been Their Anniversary

Anuel AA is keeping it real hasta la muerte even when it comes to heartbreak.
The Puerto Rican superstar is showing a more vulnerable side to himself after releasing an emotional new single titled, "23 Preguntas" with Rauw Alejandro.
The soft, melodic tune even appears to reference his past relationship with Karol G, who he was engaged to for nearly two years before they called it quits in March 2021. What's more? Anuel dropped the melancholy music video and song on what would've been his and Karol's anniversary.
As for the song itself, Anuel asks his ex-fiancée a string of heart-aching questions, with chilling lyrics such as: "So many fights that you want to erase me from your life/Seriously, tell me if it's not worth sitting down to listen to me anymore/Wake me up from this nightmare."
The Latinx musician also compares his and Karol's romance to notable public figures and controversial pop culture moments.
"We will die together like Mary Todd and Lincoln/We will separate like Billups from the Pistons," he croons, adding, "We're real but not like Monica Lewinsky when they caught her hiding with Clinton."
He adds, "Do you love me? Or is your love for sale?/Will you stay with me if my account hits zero?"
Taking to Instagram to announce his new track, Anuel opened up about his personal connection to the lyrics and meaning.
"23 de agosto, 23 preguntas!!!!!! Una fecha que nunca voy a olvidar!!!!!!!" the 28-year-old musician captioned his post, which translates to "August 23, 23 Preguntas...A date that I'll never forget."
He also explained in his message that "this song truly has significance for me...[and] gives you an entry into my heart."
Although reports surfaced that Anuel and Karol decided to go their separate ways in March, the two didn't address the speculation until April.
During an Instagram Live, Anuel confirmed that he and the Colombian singer had called off their engagement.
"The truth is that we're not together," the Latin trap artist said in a since-deleted post, per Billboard. "The times that people have seen us together is because we still love each other. We tried to recover what was lost but we took our different paths. May God bless her and that she continues to achieve her dreams and goals."
He added, "There's no negativity between us. We have a great relationship."
According to Billboard, the "Tusa" singer also addressed their split on Instagram Stories, sharing, "For many years we tried to keep our relationship away from social media to take care of it."
"The incredible things that happened to us as people and artists was a blessing and the result of a beautiful love that arrived in our lives when we most needed it," she continued. "I love you, Emmanuel, my gratitude towards you, your family, and everything we lived, grew, and learned together is infinite."
Anuel isn't the only one to reference their love story. Karol released her KG0515 album earlier this year and hinted at how their romance blossomed on the "Ay DiOs Mío" track.
The two first met fueled relationship rumors in 2018 on the set of the "Culpables" music video. They kept fans guessing until later that fall, when they announced they were together on Anuel's birthday in November.
A year later, while making their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards, they confirmed their engagement.
"I am super excited, everything has been so special and we are having the best time," Karol told Entertainment Tonight at the time. "Between our music and everything that we are going through with our love, everything is amazing."