How to Romanticize Cleaning Your House

You either love cleaning or loathe it, there's really no in-between.

Whether you're a clean freak and tidy up every day or save your chores for a weekend morning, keeping your house clean and organized is an essential part of adulting. Not only does taking care of your space make you feel more clearheaded, but it can help increase productivity levels and improve your mood.

Contrary to popular belief, cleaning can be an enjoyable experience. As with every chore or task like making a cup of coffee, there's an opportunity to romanticize it and make it less drab and more fab.

Below, we break down how to make everything in your house sparkle and smell amazing while boosting your mood at the same time.