Stormi Webster Looks So Grown Up in Kylie Jenner's Sassy New Photos

Watch : Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's Daughter Stormi Is Excited for Baby

Kylie Jenner may be expecting baby no. 2, but she will always have a "favorite girl."

The Kylie Swim founder shared a series of adorable snapshots of three-year-old daughter Stormi Webster on Aug. 24, writing, "favorite girl," with a blue heart emoji. Stormi rocks oversized washed-out denim jeans, black and cobalt Nike sneakers and an O.G. Space Jam tee.

The mini model flaunts her attitude posing with her hand on her hip, seeming to sway side to side. Sassy Stormi knows how to work the camera just like her style twin mama!

A source previously told E! News that Stormi is elated at the idea of becoming a big sister. "Stormi is fully aware there is a baby coming and she is so excited," the insider revealed on Aug. 21. "She is always asking questions and wanting to touch Kylie's stomach, it's really cute."

Kylie has always wanted to give Stormi a sibling, with another source close to Kylie explaining that it has been "a dream come true" for Kylie.