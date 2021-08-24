Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts Dead at 80

The world is mourning the loss of Rolling Stones drummer and rock 'n' roll musician Charlie Watts.
A spokesperson for the legendary musician confirmed the devastating news in a statement released on Aug. 24. "It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts," the statement read. "He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family."
"Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather," the statement continued, "and also as a member of The Rolling Stones, [was] one of the greatest drummers of his generation."
Notable musicians including the Beatles' Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, and English singer Elton John paid tribute to Watts following the news on social media. "Condolences to the Stones," McCartney said in a video shared to Twitter on Aug. 24. In addition to sending condolences to Watts' close family and friends, McCartney noted, "This will be a huge blow to them because Charlie was a rock and a fantastic drummer."
John also shared words of solace alongside a picture of himself alongside Watts, writing, "A very sad day. Charlie Watts was the ultimate drummer. The most stylish of men, and such brilliant company."
News of his passing comes weeks after it was reported that the drummer, who has played with the legendary rock 'n' roll band for over 58 years, would miss forthcoming dates for the band's No Filter Tour, due to an "unspecified medical illness."
Watts was the last original band member to join the Stones in January 1963. He played alongside the group's co-founders: lead vocalist Mick Jagger, multi-instrumentalist Brian Jones (who was later replaced by members Mick Taylor and Ronnie Wood following his passing in 1969) and guitarist Keith Richards.