Tamera Mowry-Housley Just Gave Us a Sliver of Hope For a Sister, Sister Reboot

Watch : Tamera Mowry-Housley Will Do "Sister, Sister" Reboot If It's Good

There's still hope!

Only a week after Tia Mowry seemed to shut down the idea of a Sister, Sister reunion in a TikTok video on Aug. 17, her twin sister Tamera Mowry-Housley clarified what it would take to reboot the beloved sitcom 20 years after its finale during E! News' Daily Pop.

"I want it, I want it, but the thing is everything has to align perfectly in that sense," the Baker's Dozen host exclusively revealed on Aug. 24. "And then also, Sister, Sister was such a classic and people loved it. We want to make sure that if we do do the reunion, it is amazing. Otherwise y'all know we're going to end up on The Shade Room and you'll be talking about how bad it is."

Tamera certainly has her hands full hosting two series and appearing in a Hallmark Christmas movie. "I get to have my hands in everything," the mother of two explained. "I do miss acting. Acting is my first love. I don't know, it really makes me feel fulfilled creatively when I act."