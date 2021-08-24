BREAKING

Kylie Jenner Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2
Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos
Exclusive

Tamera Mowry-Housley Just Gave Us a Sliver of Hope For a Sister, Sister Reboot

By Samantha Bergeson Aug 24, 2021 6:08 PMTags
TVExclusivesTamera Mowry-Housley ShowsNostalgiaDaily PopNBCU
Watch: Tamera Mowry-Housley Will Do "Sister, Sister" Reboot If It's Good

There's still hope!

Only a week after Tia Mowry seemed to shut down the idea of a Sister, Sister reunion in a TikTok video on Aug. 17, her twin sister Tamera Mowry-Housley clarified what it would take to reboot the beloved sitcom 20 years after its finale during E! News' Daily Pop.

"I want it, I want it, but the thing is everything has to align perfectly in that sense," the Baker's Dozen host exclusively revealed on Aug. 24. "And then also, Sister, Sister was such a classic and people loved it. We want to make sure that if we do do the reunion, it is amazing. Otherwise y'all know we're going to end up on The Shade Room and you'll be talking about how bad it is." 

Tamera certainly has her hands full hosting two series and appearing in a Hallmark Christmas movie. "I get to have my hands in everything," the mother of two explained. "I do miss acting. Acting is my first love. I don't know, it really makes me feel fulfilled creatively when I act."

photos
Celebrities With a Twin Sibling

The entrepreneur also co-hosts HGTV's Table Wars opposite Martha Stewart.

"I can't even believe she's 80," Tamera gushed. "It's like she is just as stunning as she is in pictures. She is like chic personified. When you look up chic in the dictionary, you see Martha Stewart."

Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Photo Archives/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images/Leon Bennett/WireImage

Watch the full interview above to hear former The Real star Tamera thank her "girls for life" co-hosts and have an adorable reunion with bestie Daily Pop guest host Loni Love!

Trending Stories

1

Christina Haack Claps Back at Concern for Son She Shares With Ex Ant

2

Chelsea Houska Says These Comments About Aubree Make "Me Sick"

3

Why Jessica Chastain Thinks Her Tammy Faye Makeover Damaged Her Skin

4

Drake Has the Last Laugh After Kanye West Appears to Post His Address

5

Dog the Bounty Hunter's Daughters Say They're Not Invited to Wedding

Latest News

The Reason Jonah Hill Wanted to Hit "Pause" and Change His Life

Exclusive

What Tamera Mowry-Housley Needs to Do a Sister, Sister Reboot

Chelsea Houska Says These Comments About Aubree Make "Me Sick"

Dr. Jackie Walters Created a Serum to Help Women of All Ages

Back to the Future's Michael J. Fox & Christopher Lloyd Reunite

Exclusive

Will 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Jenny & Sumit Get Married?

Relive Jason Biggs' Best Roles Before E!'s Cash At Your Door