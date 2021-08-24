BREAKING

Kylie Jenner Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2
Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Teen Mom's Chelsea Houska Shares the Comment About Daughter Aubree That "Makes Me Sick"

During an Instagram Q&A, Chelsea Houska shared the comments that make her question whether she should post photos of 11-year-old daughter Aubree.

By Mike Vulpo Aug 24, 2021 5:47 PMTags
FamilyReality TVKidsTeen Mom 2Celebrities
Watch: Chelsea Houska Gives Birth to Baby No. 4

Chelsea Houska is protecting her daughter from any and all critics.

After making the decision to leave Teen Mom 2 in October 2020, the former MTV reality star has continued to update fans on her family life through social media. But during an Instagram Q&A on Monday, Aug. 23, Chelsea began to question how much she will post going forward.

It all started when a fan commented on Chelsea's daughter Aubree becoming a pre-teen. "Are you surprised by how fast Aubs is growing up?" the user asked. "R u amused to everyone's reaction to it?"

As it turns out, not all the reactions have been positive leaving Chelsea protective of her oldest child.

"I did want to answer this because I am amused by everyone's reaction to it because I know you guys feel like you know Aubree," she shared. "Someone was like, 'We're all her Aunties' and I thought that was so cute, but I do have one thing that I do not like and it makes me sick honestly is when people comment on her body."

photos
Teen Mom Status Check: Which Couples Are Still Together?

Chelsea continued, "She's an 11 almost 12-year-old girl and I don't know why people feel like they can comment on her body in any way shape or form. It makes me not want to post her."

Instagram

As fans may recall, Chelsea decided to step away from Teen Mom 2 after 10 seasons to focus on other projects. Another reason was because she wanted Aubree to grow up away from TV cameras.

"There were conversations that Aubree and I were having from time to time, and there came a point where I was just worried because I don't want her to ever be like, she can't tell me things because it's going to be aired to millions of people or whatever," the Aubree Says designer told E! News back in May. "When she was little, the stuff that was going on with her dad and stuff, it was from my point of view, and as she got older, it started coming from her point of view. I think that deserves to be private for her. That was ultimately what kind of pushed me to decide to step away and leave that chapter of life."

Trending Stories

1

Christina Haack Claps Back at Concern for Son She Shares With Ex Ant

2

Katie Thurston Claps Back at Criticism After She "Took an Edible"

3

Travis Scott Is All Smiles in NY After Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Reveal

Chelsea welcomed Aubree with her ex Adam Lind on MTV's 16 and Pregnant. She late welcomed three more kids with her husband Cole DeBoer.

"I just feel like our family has gotten so much closer and we have a lot of land out here to explore," she told E! News. "It's just been a lot of cool opportunities and things just seem to be in such a good place these days."

Trending Stories

1

Christina Haack Claps Back at Concern for Son She Shares With Ex Ant

2

Katie Thurston Claps Back at Criticism After She "Took an Edible"

3

Travis Scott Is All Smiles in NY After Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Reveal

4

BiP's Demi Reacts to Getting "Rejected" & Another Women Exits

5

Drake Has the Last Laugh After Kanye West Appears to Post His Address

Latest News

The Reason Jonah Hill Wanted to Hit "Pause" and Change His Life

Exclusive

What Tamera Mowry-Housley Needs to Do a Sister, Sister Reboot

Chelsea Houska Says These Comments About Aubree Make "Me Sick"

Dr. Jackie Walters Created a Serum to Help Women of All Ages

Back to the Future's Michael J. Fox & Christopher Lloyd Reunite

Exclusive

Will 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Jenny & Sumit Get Married?

Relive Jason Biggs' Best Roles Before E!'s Cash At Your Door