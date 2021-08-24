Emma Corrin and Josh O'Connor Researched This Before Playing Princess Diana and Prince Charles

Emma Corrin and Josh O'Connor prepared royally for their scene-stealing roles as Princess Diana and Prince Charles.
In a recent interview with W Magazine, Corrin, who uses they/them and she/her pronouns, and their co-star, O'Connor, explained that for their painstaking roles in the fourth season of the Netflix hit, The Crown, the two were committed to capturing every inch of a love story going awry in the public eye.
"We both spent a long time during prep researching the nuances of failed marriages," O'Connor told the outlet. "Our care for our own characters and each other's meant that whatever the scene was, we were completely focused on telling a truthful and real account of those moments."
Corrin—who recalled a particular scene of the Princess dancing to Billy Joel's "Uptown Girl" at London's Royal Opera (while the Prince sulked in his house box)—also opened up about the perception they had on the relationship while playing the Princess of Wales.
"We see her burning, youthful spirit exploding out in these dance scenes," Corrin recalled, "and in the way she tried to get through to Charles how she felt about him."
Another heartbreaking scene involved Princess Diana surprising her then-husband with a unique wedding anniversary gift: a recording of her performance of "All I Ask of You" from Andrew Lloyd Webber's hit musical, The Phantom of the Opera. Fans of the series may recall Prince Charles making fun of the present to his sister, calling it "monstrous."
And although Corrin goes on to credit their co-star for getting them through those tough moments during filming, O' Connor praised his on-screen love interest for their self-awareness.
"Emma has a natural wisdom," O'Connor told the outlet. "They understand the pressures associated with being in the public eye better than anyone I know, including people who've been in the public eye for many years."
It's worth noting that for their portrayals, both Corrin and O' Connor have snagged countless awards respectively. For their individual roles as the royal couple, both O'Connor, 31, and Corrin, 25, each won a Golden Globe award, and Screen Actors Guild award, and both have been nominated for a Primetime Emmy.
Also, fun fact: Corrin commemorated Princess Diana's ring during her audition for The Crown in the most unique way: by getting her nails to match the priceless accessory. Check out the details in the interview with W above!