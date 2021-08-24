Why Ben Affleck Was Really Spotted at Tiffany's Amid Jennifer Lopez Romance

Watch : Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's Magical Night Out With the Kids

Does Ben Affleck have engagement on the brain? Not exactly.

The actor, who recently rekindled his romance with former fiancée Jennifer Lopez, raised eyebrows when he was spotted at the mecca of diamond rings, Tiffany & Co, on Aug. 23.

In the pictures, published by Page Six, Affleck visited the Century City, Calif. location with his mom Christopher and his 9-year-old son Samuel. At one point, the star was snapped seemingly looking down at a counter with rings on display inside of it. However, according to a source, it wasn't how it looked because the actor was actually in the process of a scavenger hunt at the Century City mall.

"They split into teams with his daughters on one team and Ben, Sam and his mom on the other," a source explained. "They went all around the mall and into various stores crossing off each of the items they found. One of the stops was into Tiffany and they had to find something in the store. Ben walked in with his son and his mom and they quickly found what they needed and walked out. Ben held a pen and crossed it off his list."

Overall, it was a successful outing. "They all had fun and got into the game," the source noted. "It was a fun family activity that they seemed to enjoy doing together."