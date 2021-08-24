Why There May Be Hope for a Reboot of The Office

Watch : "The Office" Reunion Is Looking "More Likely" Than Ever

You better dust off your Dundie and grab your World's Best Boss mug, because a reboot of The Office is possibly on the horizon.

On Monday, Aug. 23, Susan Rovner, Chairman for Entertainment Content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, weighed in on the idea of rebooting the beloved NBC comedy. Although Rovner initially said "no comment" about a potential revival while speaking at a panel for the Edinburgh International TV Festival, she later revealed that there was one person who could possibly set the wheels in motion.

"Whenever Greg Daniels wants to do one," she told Deadline, "we're standing by."

This small update comes over six months after longtime Office showrunner Daniels, who helped adapt the Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant–created series for American television, expressed his thoughts on a reboot. "It's not impossible for sure," Daniels told Collider at the time. "I would want to be involved, and I've got two other shows I'm working on right now."