Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton Show Subtle PDA in Rare Public Sighting

Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton are continuing to bask in their modern love.
The couple—who have remained notoriously private about their romance—were spotted holding hands during a rare outing together on Aug. 23. During the daytime trip to a bookstore in West Hollywood, Calif., Lucy, 27, was seen wearing multi-colored printed pants, black boots and a leather jacket draped over her shoulders. Rami, 40, on the other hand, wore a white T-shirt with black pants and white hat to match for their errand run.
The pair's subtle sign of PDA would be the most recent glimpse fans have had of the two since they were spotted together while in Croatia in late April. Although the remarkable beaches would be reason enough for a romantic getaway, it was business that played a factor in the trip. Lucy was busy filming her next project, The Ipcress File.
As fans of the two actors may remember, the pair began quietly dating after co-starring together in the 2018 Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody.
"Rami felt so much the leader of that set," Lucy recalled in a 2019 interview with The Cut. "The cast became so close going through that, as you always do when going through a particularly stressful experience, to put it politely."
The couple tried their best to keep their romance under wraps after filming ended. In fact, it wasn't until Rami—who scooped up countless trophies for his performance as Freddie Mercury—began graciously thanking his real-life muse during his award show acceptance speeches, that the two were indeed solidified as a couple.
"Thank you, Lucy Boynton," he said, after winning the Breakthrough Performance Award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival in January 2019, per Billboard. "You have been my ally, my confidant, my love. Thank you so much."
Rami also shared an affectionate kiss with Lucy after winning Best Actor at that year's Oscars and gave her a sweet shout-out on stage. "Lucy Boynton, you're the heart of this film," he said. "You are beyond immensely talented. You have captured my heart."
Lucy recalled the memorable moment during an interview with The Cut. "Him winning for his performance was like winning for the tip of the iceberg of everything he had done," she told the outlet. "You kind of forget that there are hundreds of other people in the room."
Fast forward more than two years later, and it looks like they're still the only ones within each other's sight.