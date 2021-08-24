Ant Anstead Had This Dream-Crushing Realization After Meeting Girlfriend Renee Zellweger

Renee Zellweger played Bridget Jones so well that boyfriend Ant Anstead actually assumed her British accent was homegrown.
That particular fun fact was discovered when the two—who began dating in late June after meeting on the set of Ant's Discovery+ show, Celebrity IOU: Joyride—got to know each other while filming the first episode. In the Aug. 23 episode, Renee and Ant, alongside Ant's co-host, Cristy Lee, teamed up to restore two cars as gifts for Jerome and Jerald—two brothers who served as caregivers of the Bridget Jones's Diary star's late publicist, Nanci Ryder.
But before they tackled their project head-on, Cristy let her longtime mechanic co-host in on a little secret about the actress. "Did you know that during the filming of Bridget Jones's Diary, Renee spoke with a British accent even when she wasn't on set?" Cristy shared, adding, "In fact, she kept it up until the wrap party!"
Ant, who originally hails from across the pond himself, shockingly replied, "Are you telling me that Bridget Jones—Renee Zellweger—isn't British?" Cristy confirmed the news by letting Ant know that Renee in actuality, is from Texas—which prompted Ant to jokingly respond, "You're like a dream crusher for me."
Although all dreams may not come true, for Ant and Renee, it seems like their biggest ones have ever since they hit it off on set. As E! News reported in June, the car expert and Oscar winner started hanging out and got to know each other more after the episode wrapped.
Their relationship also blossomed almost nine months after the For the Love of Cars star separated from his ex, Christina Haack. The two, who have since finalized their divorce, share 22-month-old son, Hudson.
As for where Ant and Renee currently stand, the couple has proven over the summer that their romance is definitely steering in the right direction.