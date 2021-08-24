BREAKING

Kylie Jenner Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2
Jason Momoa Reveals the Adorable Gift From His Kids That He Brings While Filming Overseas

Jason Momoa is currently in London filming his Aquaman sequel, but he brought a certain memento with him to keep his young children close at hand.

Even when there's an ocean separating himself and his children, Aquaman star Jason Momoa finds a way to bridge the gap.

The 42-year-old actor visited The Late Late Show on Monday, Aug. 23, where he revealed that he brings plenty of mementos with him from his life in the States while he's filming in Europe.

"During COVID is when I got to be home, and then when we went back to work, I had two days in between the show," Jason shared. He has recently been in London to shoot the sequel to Aquaman

"I won't be home for a very long time because I'm on the road for a very long time now," said Jason, who shares children Lola, 14, and Nakoa-Wolf, 12, with wife Lisa Bonet

This led host James Corden to say, "I read—tell me if this is true—when you go away on location, you bring an insane amount of gear."

Jason replied, "I bring everything. I bring motorcycles, cars, drums, guitars, bass, cameras. I bring jewelry, I bring posters."

As for the special gift he keeps with him, he continued, "I bring my kids' paintings. I love having all my babies' stuff, so I bring their stuff. It makes me happy, just because I miss home."

James then quipped, "I honestly didn't think you would start with motorcycles and cars. I absolutely love that." The comedian added to the long-haired star, "You must travel with a whole suitcase just full of scrunchies."

This led Jason to respond with, "You know, work supplies them now, so I don't have to bring them with me."

