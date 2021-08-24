Christina Haack Claps Back at Concern for Young Son She Shares With Ex Ant Anstead

Watch : Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa's On-Set Tension

Christina Haack has no problem responding to trolls who comment on her family photos.

On Monday, Aug. 23, the 38-year-old HGTV star shared a pic to Instagram of herself and boyfriend Joshua Hall enjoying dinner in Las Vegas with 10-year-old Taylor and 6-year-old Brayden, the two children she shares with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa.

"24 hours in Las Vegas with the big kids — wave pool, aquarium, steak dinner repeat," Christina captioned the cute shot.

Not pictured in the photo was Hudson, the 23-month-old son Christina shares with ex-husband Ant Antstead. This led one follower to comment, "Does Hudson exist? Hardly see the boy in any of the pictures."

Christina replied with, "Just because I don't post my every move of course shamed for it — we have 50/50 custody. Hudson is a busy boy and I like to stay off my phone mostly with the kids."

She continued, "This was a busy trip and a toddler couldn't have enjoyed it with naps etc. But thank you for your concern. He's happy and well taken care of."