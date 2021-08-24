Bachelor in Paradise's Demi Gets "Rejected" and Another Woman Exits Amid Boyfriend Rumors

Watch : "Bachelor in Paradise" Season 7 Premiere's Biggest Moments

Demi's fortunes dramatically fell and then, um, rose during the latest episode of Bachelor in Paradise.

On Monday, Aug. 23, the alum of Colton Underwood's season officially made her grand entrance in Mexico, with date card in tow. Ultimately, she decided to invite Brendan, much to Natasha's chagrin, although Brendan made it clear midway through the date that maybe he shouldn't have accompanied Demi after all.

Following a flirty date of Jet Skis and straddling, the pair enjoyed a kiss, leading Demi to tell the standout from Tayshia Adams' Bachelorette season that she "would love to do that every day with you." Brendan immediately pumped the brakes by replying that he had "obviously talked to other girls and formed certain things with other girls." Ouch.

"I feel like I just got rejected," Demi told the camera. "I'm gonna go out of my way to take you on a fun-ass date and do all this stuff with you, make out with you, have fun with you, and then you're gonna say, 'Oh, I still want to keep my options open'? My ego is very bruised right now."