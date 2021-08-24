How Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Finally Got on the "Same Page" After Divorce

Watch : Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Reunite in Malibu for Lunch

Like all great divorce stories, this one starts over lunch in Malibu.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were the epitome of the perfect co-parents on Friday, Aug. 20, when they enjoyed a solo meal by the beach. Their one-on-one get-together came just six months after she filed to divorce her husband of six years.

True, it wasn't their first time hanging out since the separation—far from it. Notably, Kim and Kanye looked like they had one big, happy family while taking their four children to an art museum in San Francisco last month.

But now, half a year into their split, Kim and Kanye "finally feel like they are on the same page," a source close to the SKIMS founder exclusively tells E! News.

"They are truly enjoying each other's company and want to catch up from time to time," the insider explains of their recent public outings. "The tension has subsided and they are good friends now."