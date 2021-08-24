How Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Finally Got on the "Same Page" After Divorce

Like all great divorce stories, this one starts over lunch in Malibu.
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were the epitome of the perfect co-parents on Friday, Aug. 20, when they enjoyed a solo meal by the beach. Their one-on-one get-together came just six months after she filed to divorce her husband of six years.
True, it wasn't their first time hanging out since the separation—far from it. Notably, Kim and Kanye looked like they had one big, happy family while taking their four children to an art museum in San Francisco last month.
But now, half a year into their split, Kim and Kanye "finally feel like they are on the same page," a source close to the SKIMS founder exclusively tells E! News.
"They are truly enjoying each other's company and want to catch up from time to time," the insider explains of their recent public outings. "The tension has subsided and they are good friends now."
On top of their meetups at restaurants and museums, Kim has also showed support for the rapper by attending his listening parties for his Donda album: "Kim has been very supportive of Kanye's new album and he appreciates it. He's shared his music and ideas with Kim from the start."
The insider says Kim, 40, loves knowing what Kanye, 44, is up to and wants to hear about his new projects. And that feeling appears to be mutual, considering Kanye played a role in her KKW Beauty rebrand in July by giving her feedback throughout the process.
"She appreciates his creativity and even asks his opinion for her brands," notes the source. "They like to meet to bounce ideas off of each other and see how each other are doing."
The stars have recently had "great" communication. "They really love each other as friends," the source reveals. "It's all working out nicely and they are happy they can do things together as a big family now, instead of keeping it separate."
It's all for the benefit of North West, 8, Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 3, and Psalm West, 2. "They both want the kids to be in a healthy situation," adds the insider.
Although Kanye is in a good place with his ex-wife, it seems he still has a few other relationships keeping him preoccupied. In the past week, news broke that he and Irina Shayk called it quits after two months together, and he then reignited his years-long feud with Drake over some new lyrics from the "In My Feelings" artist.