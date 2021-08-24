Is Ariana Grande Launching a Beauty Brand? Here's What We Know

Ariana Grande is a woman of many career "positions" and now she's adding one more to her growing list.

From joining NBC's The Voice to starring in Netflix's upcoming Don't Look Up film, the pop star stays booked and busy. But that doesn't mean she's slowing down anytime soon, as it appears she's joining the likes of Rihanna, Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga and many other musicians by launching her own beauty brand!

The "7 Rings" singer recently sent her fans into a frenzy after many noticed the new Instagram account and website, r.e.m. Beauty. More interesting? Ariana's mom, Joanne Grande, follows the brand page.

As if that weren't intriguing enough, billboards of r.e.m. Beauty are now displayed in New York City's Times Square. The 28-year-old star's close friend, Doug Middlebrook, snapped a selfie with a massive advertisement in the photo to Instagram Stories on Monday, Aug. 23. He even tagged Ariana in the post. [insert the eyes emoji.]