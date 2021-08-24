BREAKING

Kylie Jenner Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2
Is Ariana Grande Launching a Beauty Brand? Here's What We Know

After being known for her sky high pony and dramatic cat-eye, it appears Ariana Grande is releasing her own beauty brand. We did some digging and found all the clues that point to her new venture.

Ariana Grande is a woman of many career "positions" and now she's adding one more to her growing list.

From joining NBC's The Voice to starring in Netflix's upcoming Don't Look Up film, the pop star stays booked and busy. But that doesn't mean she's slowing down anytime soon, as it appears she's joining the likes of Rihanna, Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga and many other musicians by launching her own beauty brand!

The "7 Rings" singer recently sent her fans into a frenzy after many noticed the new Instagram account and website, r.e.m. Beauty. More interesting? Ariana's mom, Joanne Grande, follows the brand page.

As if that weren't intriguing enough, billboards of r.e.m. Beauty are now displayed in New York City's Times Square. The 28-year-old star's close friend, Doug Middlebrook, snapped a selfie with a massive advertisement in the photo to Instagram Stories on Monday, Aug. 23. He even tagged Ariana in the post. [insert the eyes emoji.]

Another clue suggesting the Grammy winner is coming out with her own cosmetics company? The unique brand name seems to be a reference to Ariana's song "R.E.M" off of her 2018 Sweetener album.

Moreover, the "Thank U, Next" artist, who is no stranger to the beauty space thanks to her fragrance line, previously named one of her perfumes after the catchy tune.

According to the r.e.m. trademark on the United States Patent and Trademark Office, the brand listed a range of beauty products that includes concealers, lash serum, eyeshadow, eyeliners, lipstick, highlighter, hair extensions and makeup sponges (to name a few).

While the trademark wasn't filed under Ariana's name, it was listed as Thunder Road, Inc.—and there's a connection there. Thunder Road Inc. aligns with one of the companies the singer is associated with, per public records.

This isn't the first time Ariana has hinted at her beauty business venture.

In 2019, she trademarked "Ariana Grande Thank U, Next" and hoped to use the phrase for perfume, cologne, body lotions, bath gels, shower gels, body scrubs, body powders and body mist.

After being known for her iconic ponytail and dramatic makeup looks, this seems like the natural next step for the pop star.

However, at this time, Ariana is keeping her fans guessing about r.e.m. Beauty since she hasn't publicly commented on the speculation. But if there's one thing Arianators can count on, it's that she won't leave them in the dark for too long.

In the meantime, take a look at all of the celebrity-owned cosmetic lines here.

