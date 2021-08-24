Why Jessica Chastain Believes Transforming Into Tammy Faye Bakker Permanently Damaged Her Skin

Watch : Celebrity Transformations That Are Wow-Worthy

Jessica Chastain's skin may never be the same, and it was, ironically, all in the name of beauty.

The Oscar nominee recently shocked fans when she debuted a major makeover as televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker for the upcoming biopic The Eyes of Tammy Faye. To truly transform into the popular religious figure, that meant Jessica had to forgo her daily beauty routine.

In an interview with The Los Angeles Times, published on Aug. 23, the 44-year-old actress opened up about how turning into Tammy affected her on the inside and out.

"I think for sure I've done some permanent damage to my skin on this," she told the publication. "Listen, I eat very pure and I take very good care of my skin and I stay out of the sun and all that stuff. But it's heavy. And when you're wearing it all day every day — the weight of it on your body, it stretches your skin out."