This Controversial Couple Just Won Love Island UK 2021

Watch : "Love Island" Ladies Explain Joining a Dating Show During a Pandemic

The king and queen of the villa are Millie Court and Liam Reardon!

The rocky couple won season seven of Love Island UK, host Laura Whitmore announced during the finale on Monday, Aug. 23. Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran got second place, Faye Winter and Teddy Soares were third and Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank came in fourth.

Afterward, Millie told fans in a video she "cannot believe we've just been crowned the winners of Love Island!" The 24-year-old Essex native continued, "Thank you so much everybody who voted for us. It means the world. We've had literally the summer of our lives. We're gonna leave here and now explore our future together. We can't wait, can we?"

Liam, 22, added, "Thank you everyone. We're leaving together to continue our journey, so thank you."

However, fans on Twitter weren't exactly satisfied by their win, as viewers were skeptical of Liam's intentions after he cheated on her by kissing new girl Lillie during the Casa Amor episodes.