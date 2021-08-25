Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

TV Scoop Awards 2021: Vote for Best Comedy and Best Drama

Come support your favorite dramas and comedies, as the 2021 TV Scoop Awards are officially happening! Vote for the latest categories now!

By Alyssa Ray Aug 25, 2021 4:00 PMTags
TVGrey's AnatomyPollsMarvelCelebritiesEntertainmentTV Scoop AwardsThe CrownEmily in Paris
Watch: 4 TV Moments to Get You Through Hard Times

What would television be without the dramas that make us weep or the comedies that have us laughing out loud? Nothing, that's what.

Yet, the 2020–2021 television season threw us for a loop when our favorite dramas had incredible comedic moments and our favorite comedies had us tearing up. So, it's safe to say that some of the nominees for Best Comedy and Best Drama at the 2021 TV Scoop Awards may surprise you.

For starters, there's Disney+'s WandaVision, which has been nominated for Best Drama. Yes, the series starts off in a literal sitcom, but, over time, we learn that the unexplained new world belonging to Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) was actually manifested out of immense grief. No one was laughing at that reveal!

Furthermore, one of the summer's most talked-about shows was HBO's The White Lotus. Although there was a murder mystery at the heart of the plot, we still found ourselves cracking up at everything Jennifer Coolidge did on-screen.

photos
2021 TV Premiere Dates

And those are just two of our high-profile nominees! The Best Drama category also features classic tearjerkers and high-brow dramas, including This Is Us, Wynonna Earp, Mare of Easttown, Pose, Grey's Anatomy, Bridgerton and The Crown.

As for the full list of nominees for the Best Comedy category? That also includes The Boys, Ted Lasso, iCarly, Schitt's Creek, Emily in Paris, Pen15 and Hacks.

Be sure to vote for your favorites starting today, Aug. 25 and throughout the next couple weeks. Don't forget, you can vote in each category as many times as you want, with polls closing on Sept. 3.

You can find all of the other polls and their release dates here.

Trending Stories

1

Christina Haack Claps Back at Concern for Son She Shares With Ex Ant

2

NHL Star Jimmy Hayes' Wife Mourns His Death in Heart-Wrenching Tribute

3

Honey Boo Boo Looks Almost Unrecognizable in Teen Vogue Shoot

Now, go on and cast your votes for Best Comedy and Best Drama below...

Poll

TV Scoop Awards 2021: Best Comedy, Drama

Vote for the Best Drama
WandaVision
6.9%
Wynonna Earp
58.6%
Mare of Easttown
10.3%
Pose
0%
Grey’s Anatomy
6.9%
Bridgerton
3.4%
This Is Us
3.4%
The Crown
10.3%
Vote for the Best Comedy
The Boys
4.5%
Ted Lasso
45.5%
iCarly
4.5%
Schitt’s Creek
36.4%
Emily in Paris
0%
Pen15
0%
Hacks
0%
The White Lotus
9.1%

Trending Stories

1

Christina Haack Claps Back at Concern for Son She Shares With Ex Ant

2

NHL Star Jimmy Hayes' Wife Mourns His Death in Heart-Wrenching Tribute

3

Honey Boo Boo Looks Almost Unrecognizable in Teen Vogue Shoot

4

Scott Peterson's Sister-in-Law Says New Evidence Proves He's Innocent

5

Dog the Bounty Hunter's Daughter Sends Scathing Message Before Wedding

Latest News

Exclusive

RHOP Promises "Pimps" & Plenty of Husband Drama in New Trailer

Dog the Bounty Hunter's Daughter Sends Scathing Message Before Wedding

Scott Peterson's Sister-in-Law Says New Evidence Proves He's Innocent

TV Scoop Awards 2021: Vote for Best Comedy and Best Drama

Aaliyah Biography Author Slams Claim She Promoted Book at Gravesite

Update!

Olivia Rodrigo, Machine Gun Kelly and More to Perform at 2021 MTV VMAs

Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Donate $40K for Haiti Earthquake Relief