You Won't Believe the Dream Nine Perfect Strangers' Manny Jacinto Had About Nicole Kidman

A dream role inspiring actual dreams.
In an exclusive chat with E! News, Manny Jacinto discussed what it was like working alongside A-list actress and producer Nicole Kidman on Hulu's Nine Perfect Strangers. Jacinto wasn't sure what he was getting himself into when he signed on for the part of Yao, the dedicated Tranquillum House employee whose boss is Masha (Kidman).
Unsurprisingly, Jacinto described working so closely with the Oscar winner as "incredible," adding, "This is a little cliché to say, but it was a master class to be able to act opposite her. And just the fact that she was so open and willing to play and take risks, you can't ask for anything better in a scene partner."
After declaring the whole experience a dream, Jacinto quipped that he did teach Kidman a thing or two. "Probably a Canadian accent," he noted. "How to say about properly or something."
And it seems as though co-starring with Kidman left a lasting impact, as Jacinto revealed that this dream job became an actual dream following production. Specifically, the Good Place alum said he had a fascinating dream about the Nine Perfect Strangers leading lady herself.
"It wasn't as, you know, intimate and sensual as Masha and Yao's connection," he explained. "But it was a random dream where I was speaking French to Nicole. Yeah, and we were at like, Costco or something, and then she needed a ride somewhere."
Kidman in a Costco?!? We'd drink all the Tranquillum House smoothies to see it!
Kidman and Jacinto are just two members of an impressive ensemble cast—which includes Melissa McCarthy, Asher Keddie, Luke Evans, Melvin Gregg, Samara Weaving, Grace Van Patten, Tiffany Boone, Michael Shannon, Regina Hall and Bobby Cannavale—that was curated for the TV adaptation of Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty's 2018 novel.
For a closer look at the cast, and where you've seen them before, scroll through the images below!