Drake Has the Last Laugh After Kanye West Appears to Post His Toronto Address Online

Drake is sticking with his motto "Laugh Now Cry Later." Well, at least the first half.
The four-time Grammy winner laughed off Kanye West's latest jab, as the pair's longtime feud heats up.
Fans thought Kanye "crossed the line" by publicly sharing Drake's Toronto address for the world to see, according to a screenshot of a since-deleted Instagram post published by TMZ, which seemingly revealed Drake's home on a maps app. (E! News has not independently verified the authenticity of TMZ's screenshots.)
In the wee hours of Aug. 23, Drake appeared to give his reaction to the doxing by brushing it off on his Instagram Story. The "God's Plan" artist shared a video of himself riding in a car with the top down at night, as he chuckled to himself. He didn't mention the Donda rapper by name, but something clearly tickled his funny bone.
Earlier in the night, he had posted a video of Toronto's CN Tower and Rogers Centre stadium, which suggested he is currently in his hometown.
Fans think Drake, 34, reignited the stars' feud when he seemingly rapped about Kanye, 44, being burned out during his feature on Trippie Redd's Aug. 20 song "Betrayal." Drake sings, "All these fools I'm beefin' that I barely know / Forty-five, forty-four (Burned out), let it go / Ye ain't changin' s--t for me, it's set in stone."
Kanye, who recently split with Irina Shayk after two months together, appeared to give his response to Drake's lyrics when he posted a screenshot of a group chat, as seen on TMZ.
"I live for this. I've been f--ked with by nerd ass jock n----s like you my whole life. You will never recover. I promise you," Kanye allegedly wrote.
E! News reached out to Drake's rep for comment after his address was reportedly leaked but hasn't heard back.
Their relationship soured after they collaborated on the 2010 song "Find Your Love." They potentially lost the lost later that year, when Drake was cut from Kanye's "All of the Lights."
When his voice was nowhere to be heard on the final track, Drake told Shade 45's morning show, "Kanye's creative process is ever-changing." Drake said he didn't know why he was removed, explaining, "We make music differently. I make what comes to me and I hate changing it, whereas 'Ye will change something 30 or 40 times to get it perfect. To each their own, and the change was to put all those people on it, and I wasn't one of them. That's completely OK."
Among their issues since then: Drake accused Kanye of blabbing to Pusha T about his newborn son, which Pusha denied in 2018. Later that year, Kanye got upset when Drake followed his then-wife Kim Kardashian on Instagram.
In 2019, Yeezy publicly alluded to their beef in the Netflix series My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman.
He brought up "an artist which I will not mention because I'm not allowed to mention him or any of his family members," adding, "We had a little beef last year," according to Pitchfork. Kanye then shared his favorite line from Drake's song "Crew Love."