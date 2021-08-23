Iggy Azalea Slams "Baseless Lies" About Her Rumored Romance With Tristan Thompson

Iggy Azalea would very much like to be excluded from this narrative.
The "Black Widow" rapper didn't hold back when she caught wind of apparent rumors surrounding her involvement with Tristan Thompson. Iggy took to Twitter on Sunday, Aug. 22 to deny she's dating Khloe Kardashian's ex, calling the speculation "very, very weird behavior."
"Very weird fake news making the rounds about me dating a man I've literally never met a DAY in my life," she shared online. "Like.... Y'all are really that bored?!?!"
The 31-year-old doubled down on her claim that she's never crossed paths with the NBA player, writing, "Literally have never even been in the same building as that man. I DO NOT KNOW THAT PERSON."
Iggy, who shares son Onyx with rapper and former boyfriend Playboi Carti, closed the case with a plea for respect.
"Making up baseless lies about people for fun is lame because I'm a real person with my own private life that gets disrupted by bulls--t," she tweeted, "so I'm actually annoyed."
Tristan has yet to weigh in publicly on the Iggy rumors, but he did offer a cryptic response to last week's false claim that he and Khloe were reconciling once again.
"Gossipers are worse than thieves because they attempt to steal another person's dignity, honor, credibility, and reputation which are difficult to restore," he tweeted at the time. "So remember this, when your feet slip, you can restore your balance. When your tongue slips, you cannot recover your words. Act accordingly."
Multiple sources told E! News on Aug. 16 that despite continuing to spend time together following their June split, Khloe and Tristan are simply focused on maintaining a family unit for daughter True Thompson.
"It's very important to Khloe that True has a relationship with her dad and that her parents get along," noted one insider. "The truth isn't juicy or exciting but that is the truth."
On to the next rumor, dolls!